Sarah Ferguson makes bold move amid Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson, who lives at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, has made an amazing offer to super-rich as she attended the Knights of Charity Gala in Cannes on Monday.

The Duchess of York has seemingly decided to use the infamous reputation of the dilapidated mansion to entertain special guests.

The 64-year-old had laid down a number of options to guests at an event in France, including a trip to the South Pacific, a stay at a London pad, or even the chance to join her on a volunteering "adventure" around the world.

Ferguson, according to Daily Mail, said: "What I'm offering is a unique experience with me, wherever you want to go in the world, whether it be Samoa, or whether you come with me in one of my charity adventures, or it could be in London or at the Royal Lodge," she told guests, who included Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.



"Anywhere you want to go. You don't know where you're going to end up, but it'll always be something different."

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mom Ferguson, who popularly known as Fergie, has reportedly played a crucial role in helping her ex-husband Andrew to stay at Royal Lodge, his home in Windsor Great Park, by covering the costs of some of the repair work.

Sarah reportedly helped auctioneer Simon de Pury raise money by volunteering to entertain a super-rich bidder at the royal residence amid reports of feud between Andrew and King Charles over the mansion.