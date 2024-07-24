Celine Dion going to ‘take the stage’ at Paris Olympic Games?

Celine Dion going to make a comeback at the Paris Olympic Games? More inside

Celine Dion is all set for comeback performance with the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26.

A source spilled to TMZ, “Celine is getting ready to take the stage Friday and that she is feeling fine amid ongoing health battle.”

The outlet also reported that My Heart Will Go On hit-maker will cash in a staggering $2million for singing one song at the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

Celine believed to returning to the stage for the first time after she revealed about her 17-year long battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The songstress previously made a vow that she will return to the stage “even if she has to crawl”.

On July 23, the singer was surrounded by her fans as she exited her hotel in the French capital.

Earlier in the day, Celine was in good spirits as she gave a huge smile after arriving her hotel in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Variety reported that Celine is speculated to be opening the ceremony on Friday, which will mark her first performance since stepping away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the singer previously hinted about performing at the ceremony in a latest interview with Vogue France.

Celine stated, “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team.”

“I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!” she added.