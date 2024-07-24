King Charles takes new step for addressing environmental concerns

King Charles will convert Bentleys in the Royal fleet to run exclusively on biofuels

King Charles is advancing his net zero plans by converting two Bentley state cars to run on biofuels, with future intentions to introduce electric vehicles.

Starting next year, it is anticipated that King Charles will convert two Bentleys within the Royal fleet to operate exclusively on biofuels.

This development follows the release of annual accounts for the Royal Household earlier today, revealing that the monarchy will receive an additional £45 million in funding for the fiscal year 2025-26 due to increased profits from six new offshore wind farms.

Among the Royal fleet are two state-of-the-art Bentley State Limousines presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II during her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

These vehicles are designed with robust security features, including blast-resistant cabins and the capability to seal air-tight in the event of a gas attack.

The vehicles, sponsored by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), were delivered to the Royal Family on May 29, 2022, in recognition of the late Queen's service and as a tribute to British manufacturing.

Originally capable of running on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to extend their range and significantly reduce emissions, according to the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, these vehicles were designed with reinforced Kevlar tires to minimize risks during emergencies and maintain high-speed capability.

Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, said the new changes were "small steps" but acknowledged the "significant impact" it would have on carbon emissions.

He added: "The two existing State Bentleys will undergo refurbishment in the coming year to enable them to run on biofuel.

"This is likely to be an interim measure as we begin discussions around the next generation of State vehicles being fully electrified," The Times reported.