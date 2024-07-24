Ryan Reynolds shares plans for baby no. 5: ‘The more the merrier’

Ryan Reynolds says he wants ‘as many [kids] as possible’ with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds wants to have an army of children with his wife Blake Lively.



Despite already having four children, the Deadpool star, 47, admitted in a recent interview with E! News that “more” kids are never off the table for him and Lively, 36.

“The more the merrier,” he declared in the joint interview with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.

“As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” he enthused.

It appears that family expansion is on the mind for both the loving parents, as Lively recently joked under Reynold’s Instagram post that he is trying to get her “pregnant again.”

Reynolds and Lively — who tied the knot in 2012 — are currently parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They secretly welcomed a son in March 2023, whose name has remained undisclosed until now.

Reynolds finally revealed his son’s name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on July 22 while giving a shout out to his family in his speech.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life,” he said.