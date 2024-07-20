JoJo Siwa reveals how she wants to have kids

JoJo Siwa on family planning

JoJo Siwa wants to have kids, but not the way a “straight” person has them.



The 21-year-old singer shared how she plans to become a parent one day as a part of Cosmopolitan's If It Were Me video series.

“Because I'm gay as s**t, I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person,” Siwa, who recently performed at New York City Pride, explained.

“I actually want to take three eggs, fertilise three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they'll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately.”

“I'm gonna have my surrogates, my babies,” she continued. “Maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but, like, not.”

Siwa has also thought of the names for her kids, and would “break up with” or “divorce” a partner who won’t agree with the monikers she chose, Freddy, Eddy and Teddy.

“That is something that I talk about very early on with partners. I'm like, 'Just so you know, there are three children, and their names are Freddy, Eddy and Teddy.”

She added, “I will have as many more as you want, however many more, but FET is coming, and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not.”

“Those are my nuggets, and no one comes before my nuggets.”