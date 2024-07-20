The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce): Eminem earns new achievement

Eminem bags new position with new album

Eminem got himself his 11th number one album with The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).



The rapper joined the list of other A-list artist who have also had 11 chart-topping albums, like Taylor Swift, David Bowie, and U2.

Despite receiving a mixed reaction from the critics and fans, the US rapper’s 12th album, in which his alter ego Slim Shady is killed off, seemed to perform very well on the charts.

Houdini from the album, reaching number one last month, bagged fourth position on this week’s singles charts.

Eminem told his fans before the release of The Death of Slim Shady that the album was a “conceptual album” and the tracks should be listened to in order.

Other stars are following the rapper in matters of ranking.

Pop singer Griff debuted with his album Vertigo at number three on the charts, after Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which remains at number two.

All the while, when it comes to singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s summer super hit Espresso in ranking at number one for the seventh time.

She’s also keeping the second position on the singles chart, with Please Please Please.