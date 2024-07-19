King Charles achieves major milestone of his reign

King Charles III has achieved a big milestone of his reign more than a year after his coronation.

The monarch's new official portrait as the King of Canada has been released. It features the monarch wearing the Order of Canada medal, which was bestowed on him in 2017 by then-Governor General David Johnston.

The 75-year-old is also bearing medals from Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The Department of Canadian Heritage said the King's portrait was taken in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month.

Another piece of artwork was also released of Queen Camilla wearing the maple leaf brooch.

The department called the brooch "a cherished symbol, worn by various royal women during Canadian events." Her jewellery which features in the image was first presented to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in 1939.

The dominion chairman of the Monarchist League Robert Finch, in a message to supporters, said he hopes "there will be a large uptake of the portrait".

He added that league members will encourage "individuals, local governments and both adult and youth groups in your community to acquire it for proud and prominent display in club house and school foyer, at Rotary Meetings and faith halls, at Scouting movement assemblies and cadet corps."

"I thank all members for their support of the League as an association deeply rooted in loyalty to the Crown — rational and also deeply-felt. God Save The King!"