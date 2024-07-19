Eva Longoria dishes on her 'Only Murders in the Building' character

Eva Longoria details her upcoming role in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.



In an interview with IndieWire, Longoria shared her excitement about playing a character that's none other than herself.

When friends asked about her role, she revealed: “It was announced I was on the show, and [friends] were like, ‘Who? What character are you playing? Are you the murderer?’”

She responded with a grin, “And I was like, ‘No. But I will tell you, it’s the best character I’ve ever played in my life: It’s me!’”

In the latest episode of the show, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the three are on their way to Los Angeles after finding out that a Hollywood studio wants to make their podcast into a movie.

The podcasters and amateur detectives investigate the mystery behind Charles' (Martin's) stunt double Sazz's demise concurrently.

In the film based on their podcast, Longoria plays Mabel, the character portrayed by Gomez, in season four.

“I have such funny lines,” the Land of Women actress explained.

“The showrunner [John Hoffman] called me the other day, and he goes, ‘Episode 7, my husband and I are crying laughing, we can’t get through the edit, I can’t even give notes because he has to keep rewinding and we keep laughing.’ But also hello! Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming. To be on that set was pretty unreal. To be with Meryl? My god.”

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres on Hulu on August 27.