Katie Price breaks silence on Sharon Osbourne’s ‘rough’ comment

Katie Price speaks out after Sharon Osbourne’s ‘rough’ comment

Katie Price has recently slammed Sharon Osbourne after she called her “rough” during Osbournes podcast.



Speaking on The Katie Price Show on July 18, the model said the Osbournes’ family’s comments “were like pot kettle”.

Earlier in June, Sharon pointed out on her family podcast, “Katie is looking pretty rough, unfortunately. And she was a beautiful woman at one point.”

Later, Katie expressed her disappointment over Sharon’s heartless comments about her appearance on her latest podcast episode.

The glamour model stated, “Number one, I'm really flattered they were all talking about me and I loved it, but I was really disappointed actually.”

“I've got nothing bad to say about any of them. I think they were all nice when I've met them,” she remarked.

Katie mentioned, “I just thought that was an unnecessary battering I got. As for Sharon, I really like Sharon. I was really surprised she says that I look rough now about surgery.”

“It's like pot kettle because they have gone through so many situations I've gone through, and instead of bringing someone down, you bring them up,” explained the 46-year-old.

However, Katie added, “They spoke about me to their American viewers, so thank you for that, is what I would say.”