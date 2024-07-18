Scarlett Johansson reveals why she doesn’t like her moniker ‘ScarJo’

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on nickname 'ScarJo'

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared she doesn’t like her nickname “ScarJo”.



Speaking to The New York Times, the Marvel star responded to a question about not fond of her “ScarJo moniker”.

To which, Scarlett replied, “I want to know who started it.”

The actress revealed that she got this nickname after the release of Sofia Coppola’s Bill Murray movie, Lost in Translation.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett opened up about her disliking for other things including “morbid fear of birds”.

“I just think maybe the wings, the flapping of the wings, and the sharp claws and beaks, and the jerky movements. I don’t like any of that,” stated the Lucy actress.

Earlier in 2011, Scarlett told USA Today about her distaste for moniker.

“I found it awful. It's a laziness,” she remarked.

The Black Widow actress mentioned, “People can't actually say the whole name? It's just bizarre... so Cate Blanchett is not, like, 'CaBla'? Why is that? Why do I have to get stuck with [ScarJo]?”

Not only that, she restated the point during her Glamour interview, saying, “I associate that name with, like, pop stars. It sounds tacky. It's lazy and flippant. And there's something kind of violent about it.”

“There's something insulting about it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Scarlett appears alongside Channing Tatum in a new movie, Fly Me to the Moon which can be viewed in theatres now.

Moreover, other new works included Transformers One and Jurassic World 4.