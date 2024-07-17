Kesha expresses gratitude for reception to her comeback: ‘I feel free’

Kesha recently parted ways with her old record label after a long legal battle

Kesha is enjoying her first taste of freedom in nearly two decades.



After parting ways from her old record label, the 37-year-old singer released her first song as an independent artist on July 4, 2024.

Reflecting about the experience in a recent interview with Forbes, the TiK ToK hitmaker expressed how she feels “the most gratitude” and “happiness” for fans’ reaction to her new career move.

“I feel free for the first time since I was 18 years old and I so appreciate every single person that has streamed it, and I love the videos that are being made,” Kesha gushed.

“I’ve spent almost 10 years in litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees. This joy has been hard-fought for me, so I love that people are ready to Joyride with me,” she added.

Joyride, released through Kesha Records, is her first new music since parting ways with RCA Records and Vector Management last year. This move followed her resolution of a defamation lawsuit with Dr. Luke, nearly a decade after she accused the Grammy-winning producer of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse.