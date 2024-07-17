Harry Connick Jr. gushes about Sandra Bullock: 'She's just amazing'

Harry Connick Jr. cherishes his long-lasting friendship with Sandra Bullock, which began 26 years ago on the set of Hope Floats.



In an interview with People magazine, Connick, 56, shared that he and Bullock, 59, "still keep in touch" and that his favourite memory from filming was "just meeting Sandy, getting to know her."

He praised Bullock, saying, "She's just amazing." Connick was also thankful for the connection between Bullock and his family, including his wife Jill Goodacre Connick and their three daughters.

As he prepared for his new Netflix romantic comedy Find Me Falling, streaming July 19, Connick reflected on the joy of enduring friendships.

"She's a very special person," he continued of Bullock. "I loved doing that movie with her and I loved everything about it, but coming away from that with her as a friend was definitely my favourite part."

The actor shared that he and Bullock, his co-star in the 1998 romantic drama Hope Floats, maintain a strong connection despite their busy schedules.

"She's busy and I'm busy, but when we do talk or text each other, it's always great to hear from her," Connick said.

The film follows Bullock's character, Birdee, as she returns to her Texas hometown and reconnects with an old classmate, Justin (Connick), leading to a romantic spark.