Jin eagerly awaits for BTS members to return from military: ‘Come out well’

Jin recalls BTS member excluding him from the reunion hug on his military discharge day

Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, like every BTS fan, is waiting for his other BTS members to reunite soon after completing their military service.

In a recent interview with WKorea, the first member of the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band to complete his military duties encouraged other members during their service.

"Our members! Time is moving fast, so if we live diligently and well, good days will come," he sent this message to his other BTS friends in the army, including RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, and Suga.

"I’ll be working hard on good things ahead, so I hope you stay healthy and come out well," Jin, 31, wished his friends well, looking forward to their release date and the band’s much-anticipated reunion.

In addition to being awaited for the upcoming reunion, the Moon crooner reminisced about their last reunion.



During the interview, he revealed that when he first came out, he couldn’t spot his friends amid the sea of cameras and journalists.

However, after warmly greeting the crowd, he walked to his friends and recalled humorously, "They were all hugging each other without me, you know?"

He further shared that he missed the other boys while away from his bandmates during his military tenure.