Buckingham Palace releases new statement to mark special occasion

Buckingham Palace released a special message on Queen Camilla's 77th birthday.
On July 17, the Palace released a delightful photo of the Queen consort interacting with the royal fans.
The caption alongside the picture reads, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"
It is pertinent to mention that Queen Camilla has taken on a more prominent royal role amid the growing health issues within the royal family.
Earlier, royal commentator, Jennie Bond highlighted the noticeable transformation in Camilla's character especially after King Charles and Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis.
In conversation with OK! Magazine, the royal expert said that Camilla is stepping up and she is certainly "rocking it as she approaches her 77th birthday."
Jennie claimed, "...She wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership."
Recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted performing royal engagements during their visit to the Channel Islands.
Josh Hall and Christina Hall recently filed divorce after 3 years of marriage
Viggo Mortensen opened up about why he didn’t work in franchise movies after ‘Lord of the Rings’
Joe Manganiello shares his side of story about divorce reason from Sofía Vergara
‘A Cinderella Story’ screenwriter shares how he had someone else in mind for movie
Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for a dissolution of marriage after romance since 2021
Emma Roberts has been dating fellow actor Cody John since at least 2022