Buckingham Palace releases new statement to mark special occasion

Buckingham Palace released a special message on Queen Camilla's 77th birthday.

On July 17, the Palace released a delightful photo of the Queen consort interacting with the royal fans.

The caption alongside the picture reads, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"

It is pertinent to mention that Queen Camilla has taken on a more prominent royal role amid the growing health issues within the royal family.

Earlier, royal commentator, Jennie Bond highlighted the noticeable transformation in Camilla's character especially after King Charles and Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, the royal expert said that Camilla is stepping up and she is certainly "rocking it as she approaches her 77th birthday."

Jennie claimed, "...She wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership."

Recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted performing royal engagements during their visit to the Channel Islands.