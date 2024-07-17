Joe Manganiello debunks Sofía Vergara's reason for divorce

Joe Manganiello on Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello called the reason Sofía Vergara claimed about their divorce to be “not true”.



Even though the Modern Family star claimed that the reason for the couple’s divorce was because Joe Joe wanted children and she did not, the True Blood star have “simply” debunked the claims.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half,” Joe revealed to Men's Journal in an interview.

“And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'”

The 47-year-old added, “And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't.”

Joe, who recently ignited his new romance with Caitlin O'Connor, claimed the real reason behind the pair’s separation was because the “two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis,” he continued, “and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was.”