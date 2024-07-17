Joe Manganiello debunks Sofía Vergara's reason for divorce

Joe Manganiello called the reason Sofía Vergara claimed about their divorce to be “not true”.
Even though the Modern Family star claimed that the reason for the couple’s divorce was because Joe Joe wanted children and she did not, the True Blood star have “simply” debunked the claims.
“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half,” Joe revealed to Men's Journal in an interview.
“And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'”
The 47-year-old added, “And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't.”
Joe, who recently ignited his new romance with Caitlin O'Connor, claimed the real reason behind the pair’s separation was because the “two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”
“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis,” he continued, “and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was.”
Ozzy Osbourne expresses how he feels about Britney Spears’ ‘dancing’ content on family podcast
Josh Hall and Christina Hall recently filed divorce after 3 years of marriage
Viggo Mortensen opened up about why he didn’t work in franchise movies after ‘Lord of the Rings’
‘A Cinderella Story’ screenwriter shares how he had someone else in mind for movie
Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for a dissolution of marriage after romance since 2021
Emma Roberts has been dating fellow actor Cody John since at least 2022