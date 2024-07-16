Kate Middleton sends strong message with new family update

Princess Kate shared that the Wales family is united despite a difficult start to 2024 with a newly released photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For the unversed, Catherine and Prince William made it to the headlines in the last week due to their headline-making presence at the two globally celebrated sports events.

The Princess of Wales made her second public appearance after her cancer diagnosis at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday with her daughter Charlotte.

On the other hand, the future King of England attended the final of the Euro Cup 2024 alongside George.

Notably, royal fans raised questions about the little member of the Wales family, Louis's absence from the sporting fixtures.

Catherine seemingly addressed fans' queries and released a rare picture of Louis and Charlotte supporting team England from home.

In the shared picture, the royal siblings can seen wearing matching England team jerseys with their ages written on them.

Speaking of the new photo, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the "adorable pose" of the young royals highlighted the "tight-knit" Wales family.

She added, "It shows two small fans sitting hunched with tension and absorbed in every moment as the rest of the UK."

"The way Charlotte and Louis are leaning together with their eyes on the screen in a mirrored pose gives us a glimpse of sibling unity," Judi stated.