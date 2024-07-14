Kim Kardashian plans to outshine rival Taylor Swift: Here’s how

Kim Kardashian ready to outdo Taylor Swift: Deets inside

Kim Kardashian has recently decided to rekindle romance with Odell Beckham Jr. to surpass her rival Taylor Swift.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “Kim sees an opportunity. Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!”

“It’d be a win-win for Kim,” noted an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Kim gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor,” while referring to Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce.

Another source revealed, “Kim has really not been single in so long.”

“Not really since her divorce. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them,” remarked an insider.

For the unversed, Kim and Taylor had been involved in a feud for quite some time.

Earlier in a Time magazine interview, Taylor spoke up about Kim’s feud and how this ordeal made her feel.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she explained.

The singer mentioned, “That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before.”

Meanwhile, a third claimed, “Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn’t have a strong desire to settle their differences right now.”