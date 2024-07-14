Kelsey Parker marks 6th wedding anniversary with Late Tom Parker

Kelsey Parker marks sixth anniversary with Tom Parker, their second since his death

Kelsey Parker remembered her late husband, Tom Parker, in a heart-wrenching tribute on their sixth wedding anniversary.



On Saturday, July 13, the 33-year-old author took to Instagram to mark her second anniversary since tom’s death in March 2022.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away at the age of 33 following an 18-months battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

"Six years ago, today. Feels like a lifetime ago... miss you every minute of every day," she wrote in the length caption of the social media post. "God I can’t wait to dance again. To laugh again. To hold you again."

"They say time is a healer but it’s getting harder. I miss you so much and being with you feels further and further away," she continued the emotional note. "So much has happened that I want to talk to you about but yet everything is just the same."



"I wish more than anything you were here and that we were celebrating six years of marriage. I would say yes over and over again to you, my love. Until we meet again... thank you for the memories that keep my heart full on the hardest days...." Kelsey added in the caption of the video, featuring the couple’s moments together.

The compilation clips also included snippets from the wedding, adventurous getaways and several of their random footages.