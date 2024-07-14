Shannen Doherty breathes her last at 53

Shannen Doherty dies at 53

Shannen Doherty died at the age of 53 after living with cancer since 2015.

Her longtime publicist announced the actress' death on Saturday, July 13 in a heart-breaking post that read: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the death of the Beverly Hills 90210 star, Sloane continued: "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Previously, Doherty opened up to the outlet about the development in her health.

She said: "I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me? And then I go, well, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

In addition, Doherty revealed her breast cancer had returned in 2017 following her remission.

She shared at the time: "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here. I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."