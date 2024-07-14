Katy Perry defends 'Woman's World' video after strong backlash

Katy Perry broke her silence on the criticism of her new single Woman's World

Katy Perry recently broke her silence on the criticism of her new single Woman's World, referring to it as "satire."

The video was called out for being delivered for the male gaze, sparking fury among her fans and followers.



Reacting to fans' response, the American Idol judge explained in a new social media post that it was merely intended to satirise the subject of "gender norms."

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter alongside a video clip that read: "You can do anything! Even satire! Girlboss shit! You can do it, you go girl!"

Breaking out of character, she said: "We're kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It's very slapstick and very on the nose."

She went on to explain: "And with this set, it's like, 'Oooh, we're not about the male gaze but we really are about the male gaze,' and we're really overplaying it and on the nose because I'm about to get smashed which is like a reset for me, and a reset for my idea of feminine divine, and it's a whole different world we go to after this."

For the unversed, the California Girls singer took to her official social media accounts earlier this week to offer an insight into the cover art.

