King Charles honors Prince William on meaningful anniversary

King Charles pays a touching tribute to Prince William.

King Charles, alongside Queen Camilla, graced Wales with a touching nod to his son, the Prince of Wales, during their visit today.

At 75 years old, he delivered a heartfelt speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, where he reflected on Prince William's growing connection with the nation.

"In my lifetime, it has been my privilege to share a journey with you—a journey marked by significant change, profound sorrow, and remarkable achievement," remarked the King.

"Through it all, my admiration and fondness for the people of this ancient land have only grown stronger with each passing year."

He added a personal note, expressing his joy in witnessing his son's ongoing connection with Wales.

During his speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, King Charles noted, "It has been a great pleasure to see my son's deepening relationship with this special land, including his recent return to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place that holds such significance for him."

Reflecting on the shared history and achievements of the past quarter-century, the King remarked, "With countless cherished memories and immense pride, I stand with you today to commemorate the journey we have shared, and the crucial role you, in this Senedd, play in shaping our collective future."

Prince William, who assumed the title of Prince of Wales in September 2022, had previously lived on Anglesey with his wife Kate as newlyweds, during his tenure as an RAF search and rescue pilot at RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013.