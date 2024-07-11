Prince Harry faces major 'complications' ahead of big night

Prince Harry could make surprising announcement as anger grows against him

Prince Harry is facing very alarming situation ahead of receiving a big honour in the US for his services.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be facing "complication" as he prepares to accept the Pat Tillman Award on what will be a "big night" in Los Angeles.

Royal expert Michael Cole has revealed Harry is under pressure to reject the award which is named after an American war hero.

In conversation with GB News host Nana Akua and Ben Leo, Cole seemingly advised the Duke to "discreetly" shun the award. However, he warned that any potential rejection now would face a key "complication".

"If he was taking PR advice from me, he would discreetly and politely decline the award", he said.



"Or, he would not go in person to collect it. But there is a complication, as the host of the evening is Serena Williams. Of course we all know that she is a big pal of Meghan Markle’s. Whether he will be able to duck this out is uncertain."

Harry is being honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, a multi sport competition for wounded, injured and sick veterans.



Cole said that the backlash over the decision to hand Harry the award is emblematic of American sentiment towards the duke, adding: "In America, they don’t like what Prince Harry did.

"They don’t like him disrespecting the late Queen and the royal family. They respected the late Queen very much. They see, quite rightly, that the King is our commander-in-chief as well as being the monarch."



Admiral Lord West said Harry accepting the award would be “bad publicity".

"I really think Harry should be well advised to sit back and not accept awards like this," the Labour peer told the Daily Mail.

"It doesn’t travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn’t want him to get this award, he should think about that. My advice to him is to sit back and not accept any awards at the moment. They are going his way because he has such a high profile and people want to take advantage of that."

A Petition, demanding for the decision for it to be awarded to Harry him to be reversed, has reached more than 70,000 signatures.

"The Duke of Sussex cold make surprising announcement to avoid being booed by Americans," a source has claimed.