Prince William, Kate Middleton set to be separated again

Prince William seems to be in a very tough situation as he has decided to ditch Kate Middleton again in heartbreaking move.

The Princess of Wales will attend the men's singles tennis final at Wimbledon without her husband on Sunday, if she receives green light from her doctors to make the visit.

The future King, is patron of Britain’s Football Association, won't be supporting his wife as he is set to travel to Germany that day to cheer on the English soccer team in the final of the European Football Championship, which will see England square off against Spain.

William has previously attended two of the matches of his favorite game without Kate Middleton.

If England win, it will be their first international tournament victory since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and, in that role, has presented trophies at the tournament since 2016.

She would "dearly love" to attend the ceremony this year. Her office have not ruled it out and Wimbledon have said they will announce if she is going to be there on the day of the finals. The men’s final is on Sunday and the women’s final is on Saturday.

However, it seems to be difficult for Kate make solo appearance at the event as William will not be there to support her. It was the third time in the tournament that England have snatched a late victory.

Buckingham Palace has also shared King Charles humorous message of congratulations to England’s soccer team after the result came in, urging them to “secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals” for the sake of “the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure.”

It is to mention here that England’s decisive goal was scored in the 91st minute by a player who had been substituted on as the game drew to a close.