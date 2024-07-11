Olivia Munn, John Mulaney exchange vows in 'simple' ceremony

Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney have reportedly gotten married in a private ceremony over the weekend, according to a source close to Mulaney.



The couple, who have been together since 2021 and share a two-year-old son named Malcolm Hiep, opted for a "simple" and "intimate" wedding with only their son and a witness in attendance.

As a confidant revealed to People magazine, "Only their son and a witness were in attendance."

This news comes after Munn's courageous revelation of her "terrifying" breast cancer diagnosis four months ago.

Before undergoing a hysterectomy and potential chemotherapy, Olivia Munn took proactive steps to preserve her fertility by freezing her eggs.

This move was likely a precautionary measure to ensure her future fertility, given the potential risks associated with chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, speculation about her marital status with John Mulaney intensified last month when he posted a photo of himself wearing a wedding band, only to delete it quickly.

John's journey to finding love with Olivia began after his separation from his former wife, Anna Marie Tendler, following a seven-year marriage.

The couple welcomed their son in 2021, a year marked by significant milestones for John, including a stint in rehab and his divorce.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, John shared the news of Olivia's pregnancy and expressed gratitude to Seth Meyers for his role in John's intervention for substance abuse in 2020.

John poignantly credited Olivia and their child with helping him in his recovery journey, saying, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."