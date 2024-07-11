Alexandra Daddario pregnant again after 'loss' and 'trauma'

Alexandra Daddario has announced her pregnancy with her first child, sharing the news on Instagram and in a Vogue profile.

Daddario, known for her role in The White Lotus, revealed that she had previously experienced a pregnancy loss, describing the situation as "long and complicated."

She expressed empathy for women who have gone through similar experiences, saying, "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before. It's very, very painful."

She continued, “I feel like now that I’m pregnant, and it’s all successful, and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain,” but she admitted that the pregnancy had been “quite hard to process” at first, because “you have a lot of complicated feelings.”

Serving her time as she processed the news, Daddario added, “I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever.’ Then part of me was like, ‘This is actually a great distraction’ because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, ‘If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?’”

On Instagram, Daddario wrote she is “excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and hailey bieber’s kids,” referring to other recent celebrity pregnancy news.

Daddario and Form tied knot in 2021.