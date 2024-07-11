Kim Kardashian advocates for Gypsy Rose Blanchard's freedom

Kim Kardashian met with Gypsy Rose Blanchard in New Orleans, as seen on the latest episode of The Kardashians, to discuss prison reform.



Gypsy had reached out to Kim following her release from prison in December 2023, after serving an eight-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

The mother-of-four explained that Gypsy's mother had subjected her to false medical treatments and fabricated illnesses, a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, leading to Gypsy's involvement in her mother's killing.

"How sick must you be as a mother that you would let your child have surgery for your own gain," Kim, 43, said.

As she prepared to meet Gypsy for the first time, Kim added to the cameras, "She could be really impactful with the youth and abuse... I heard she wants to get in [prison reform] and I can guide her [with] exactly where to go and how she can help."

Gipsy told up about her time in prison, life after her release, and her goals for the future once the two eventually met at the Four Seasons Hotel. Not many people would have seized the chance to meet with her, so she also commended Kim for making the appointment.

"I give you massive kudos right now because I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic because I'm too controversial," Gypsy told the reality TV star that her life has been a "rollercoaster ride" and that she feels "blessed to be given a second chance."

"No one was ever a guiding light for me," she told the SKIMS founder.

Gypsy continued by describing how she believes that although "half" of the world is "rooting for me," the other half wants to "condemn" her because she "did something wrong." Gipsy claimed that as a result, she is going through an "internal battle."

Kim urged her to "post and then ghost," meaning to just shut out the outside world, in response.

"Not everything has to be such a deep message. The way you live your life moving forward is the deep message," she advised.