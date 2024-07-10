Brittany Mahomes digs in into American feast after Europe trip

Brittany Mahomes offers insight into her first meal in the U.S.

Brittany Mahomes recently offered insight into her first meal in the U.S. after her Europe trip with her husband Patrick and her children.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 9, revealing that the first place she visited after touching down in her country was none other than Chick-fil-A.

Posting a photo of a chicken sandwich and waffle fries, she hilariously added: "First meal back in America. And don't say nothing about it."

Other snaps featured a chocolate dessert and a scoop of ice cream placed on the table, with the word "Congratulations."

This came after Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes returned from their tour of several European countries with their two children, daughter Sterling Sky and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III.

Brittany shared photos from her memorable summer getaway that began in Portugal, including activities such as relaxing in a golf cart and outdoors.

The duo has been actively sharing visuals from their memorable trip to various countries, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, London, and Switzerland among others.

Fans expressed love under various posts as one user commented: "Such a cute couple".