Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce makes surprising decision

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is all set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s horror drama, Grotesquerie, on FX.

As reported by People Magazine, the NFL player was seen posing with the second unit director of the upcoming TV series.

A photo which was posted by Larry McGee on Instagram captioned as, "Since @killatrav came to play with us on set for a while (the acting chops are there). I told him in return I’ll be watching football this season. Let’s go Kansas City Chiefs."

Previously, the Bad Blood singer’s beau opened up about his forthcoming acting project during an interview with Good Morning America.

He said, "I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though."

Speaking about Grotesquerie, Kelce added, "It's definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene."



"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable." he continued. "That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy."



Kelce's new move showed that he has been following in the footsteps of his lady love as she is one of the globally renowned artists.