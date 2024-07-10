Rita Ora opens up about 'close' friendship with Katy Perry

Rita Ora reflects on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Katy Perry

Rita Ora recently reflected on hanging out with Katy Perry at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.



Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 9, the 33-year-old singer reminisced about accompanying Perry at the Antihero hitmaker’s first Sydney, Australia show on February 23, 2024.

Opening up about her relationship with the Roar singer, Ora explained: "That's my buddy. The pop girls have really come together on that one."

The Anywhere singer rehashed the night’s hysterics as she explained: "We were in Australia and we were both doing separate jobs, and obviously everyone in the world has seen the Eras Tour. So I went and I really wanted to just hang out.”

The musician, who was accompanied by her husband, Taika Watiti to the gig, told Fallon: "It was so crazy because I guess when there's multiple people together, it almost amplifies the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are."

"It was really cool because it was the first time I've seen her in ages and she's putting out music, and you know, everyone's just doing their thing," she added.

Meanwhile, Ora posted a carousel of photos with Perry that offered an insight into their 'close' friendship.