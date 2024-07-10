This Morning star Sam Rubin's cause of death revealed

Sam Rubin's cause of death revealed

This Morning star Sam Rubin's cause of death has been revealed after the Hollywood reporter died at the age of 64 in May this year.

The veteran broadcaster, who was honoured with Emmys and a Golden Mike award for his achievements, is reported to have died from a heart attack "brought on by coronary artery disease."

His death cause was announced by TV channel KTLA, where Rubin began his daily Hollywood news segment in 1991.

The outlet shared the news on Tuesday, July 9, in a statement that read: "Beloved KTLA 5 News entertainment anchor Sam Rubin died from a heart attack brought on by coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Tuesday."

"Rubin, 64, went to a hospital with stomach pain on the morning of May 10 after calling 911. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly after 11am.

"In its report, the Medical Examiner said Rubin suffered from "ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease."'

The statement further added that the journalist's "heart stopped due to a lack of blood and oxygen," explaining that his cause of death was "natural."

For the unversed, the report is slated to release by the end of this week.