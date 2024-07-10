Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy’s ‘doing great’ after open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel shares son's health update

Jimmy Kimmel provided an update on his seven-year-old son Billy’s condition after he went through his third open heart surgery in May.



Billy, who the 56-year-old host shares with wife Molly McNearney, was born with a congenital heart disease in 2017.

“Billy's doing great, He had open-heart surgery, you know he's got the scars and everything, but he's just mentally right back where he was which is crazy,” Jimmy told Entertainment Tonight.

“Physically, you know, we're gonna have to be careful with him for a couple of months, but he's doing really well,” he added.

Jimmy also talked about how kids adjust to new situations at a young age.

“They're made of rubber, you know,” the comedian continued, “everybody says that kids are so resilient and the doctors actually explained it to me which I don't know why it never occurred to me before because they're still growing.”

Jimmy last provided an update on Billy’s condition after his surgery in May.

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” he shared.

“We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid,” he wrote on Instagram.