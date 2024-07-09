Viola Davis ‘beyond excited’ to partner with James Patterson to co-write a novel

Viola Davis and James Patterson to co-write a novel: Deets inside

Viola Davis has recently expressed her excitement after partnering with bestselling author James Patterson to co-write a novel.



In a statement shared via Deadline, Viola said, “I am beyond excited to partner with the legendary James Patterson on our novel.”

“James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him,” continued the 58-year-old.

Viola stated, “Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey.”

“This collaboration is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the fruits of our creative synergy with the world,” remarked the Widows actress.

Sharing his thoughts about the novel, James said, “It is an honour to work with Viola Davis. I’ve long admired Viola as an actress, producer, and writer. Her memoir, Finding Me, was among the most insightful and uplifting I’ve ever read.”

“Her gift of storytelling in film and beyond, as well as her generous spirit, is without peer. And there has rarely been a more important time to spotlight the subjects raised in this novel. I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola,” added the author.

The outlet reported that the untitled novel will be published by Little, Brown and Company in association with JVL Media.

Moreover, Hachette Book Group will distribute the book in North America and Century, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will distribute in the UK and Commonwealth (excluding Canada).

Meanwhile, the novel will hit the bookstores in 2025 or 2026, no specific date has been announced as of yet.