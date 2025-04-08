Ben Affleck's presence haunts Jennifer Garner, John Miller?

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller, are reportedly facing some bumps in the road, and seemingly Ben Affleck, who tied the knot with Garner back in 2005, is behind their distress.

Though the former couple Garner and Affleck have been co-parenting their three kids smoothly, but his regular visits and their close bond seem to be stirring up tension in her relationship with her current beau, Miller.

Sources said that ever since the Batman actor's split from the On the Floor hitmaker last year, Affleck has relied more than ever on Garner. However, the Alias star’s constant presence is reportedly causing frustration for her boyfriend, who’s been in an on-and-off relationship with the actress since 2018.

Radar Online shared: "John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him."

"He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks," they continued.