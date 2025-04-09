'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan credits THIS Hollywood star for fame

'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan reveals who helped him in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan, stunning actor who is best known for his powerful performances in Creed and Black Panther, recently shared how his fellow star Ryan Coogler played a major role in shaping his career.

The 38-year-old actor has teamed up with Ryan multiple times over the past decade, and the talented director has always been key part of Michael's journey to success.

Michael shared with 'Extra': : "It’s extremely important to me … I feel like, at a time, earlier in my career when I was figuring out what type of actor I wanted to be, lead actor, you know, like where do I stand in entertainment industry? Only been a part of ensembles and in this nature, never opened a movie before, never been a lead of a film before, so I was searching for that and Ryan was the first director to believe in that, and tell me I was a movie star and believed it and made me believe it, you know?"

In Sinners, Michael shares screen with Hailee Steinfeld in a spine-chilling horror film set in the 1930s Southern U.S. However, the actor couldn’t help but highlight the actress' standout performance.

He continued, "Hailee's performance in 'Sinners' is very, very versatile and honestly fun."

"I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.

"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light," the star explained.

Michael thoroughly enjoyed working with Hailee, revealing that the two built a close connection.