Prince Harry slammed for stealing King Charles' spotlight on big day

Prince Harry returns to UK as King Charles carries out a major royal engagement

The timing of Prince Harry’s return to the UK is raising eyebrows.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London’s Royal Courts of Justice just minutes before King Charles and Queen Camilla began a high-profile state visit in Italy, where they were meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The King and Queen are also celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, adding to the symbolic importance of the trip.

Speaking to GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker called the moment "horrific timing" and said it felt like Harry was "deliberately trying to upstage his father."

"Just a couple of minutes before expecting the King and Queen to arrive at the presidential palace here in Rome, Prince Harry has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London," Walker noted, adding, "This is really the last chance saloon for Prince Harry and his case against the Home Office."

Harry’s in-person appearance at the appeal hearing over his security arrangements has been labelled unnecessary by some critics.

GB News host Andrew Pierce claimed Harry is "deliberately trying to upstage the Royal Family yet again," adding that he "did not need to be there in court today."

While Walker acknowledged the court sets the date, he added, "I suspect that it probably didn't cross his mind - and if it did, I don't think that was going to stop him."