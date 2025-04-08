Samuel L. Jackson's wife finds it 'hard' to direct the actor

LaTanya Richardson Jackson admits her husband is difficult to work with

Samuel L. Jackson wife LaTanya Richardson has spilled insights about the difficulties she faced while directing her husband.

LaTanya is a popular American actress and theatre director. She has been married to Samuel since 1980.

The 75-year-old has starred in many films and TV shows including Sleepless In Seattle, Malcolm X, Grey’s Anatomy and Luke Cage.

Richardson has directed many people, but she did not find it hard with any other star as of her very own husband.

She directed the Pulp Fiction actor in the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. While talking about her experience of working with her partner in the Sherri’s talk show, the U.S. Marshals actress added, “That was a hard job!”

According to her, Jackson thinks he knows everything because of all the experience he has in the field.

“No, because he’s so old, he thinks he knows everything. He’s been there, done that, and who are you”.

She recalled telling the 76-year-old, “In this room, it’s about what I say. It’s not gonna be about you, it’s gonna be about me’”.

Directed by Malcolm Washington, movie The Piano Lesson premiered on Netflix last year on November 8.