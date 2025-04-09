Tom Hanks' life after moving on and 'painful' struggles behind fame

E.A. Hanks, daughter of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, has recently shared a peek behind her personal challenging childhood in excerpts from her new memoir.

In the raw and honest passages, E.A, whose real name is Elizabeth Anne Hanks, opened up about the difficulties she faced while growing up, and how her famous father’s world didn’t shield her from the struggles that many can relate to.

She was born in Sacramento, California, and has spent much of her life in the shadow of Hollywood's biggest stars.

In 1994, after their mother lost custody, Elizabeth and her brother Colin Hanks went to Los Angeles to live with their dad Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson to start a new chapter.

While writing and describing her views on parenthood, E.A. shared in her book: “Rita’s not really a stepmother, she’s my other mother."

“When I say my parents, I really mean my dad and Rita, because they’ve been together since before I can really remember."

In excerpts shared with People, E.A. opens up in her 352-page memoir about her chaotic childhood, whic is shaped by her mother’s mental health struggles and her undiagnosed bipolar disorder.