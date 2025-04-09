Meghan Markle reflects on huge moment she broke royal tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020

Meghan Markle is opening up about the pressure behind her somewhat unconventional first appearance as a mom.

In the premiere episode of her new Lemonada podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, who remembered watching Meghan step out at Windsor Castle in heels — just 48 hours after giving birth to Archie.

“I mean, I'll never forget the image of you... I was like, ‘Oh my God, how is this woman doing this?’” Wolfe Herd said. “I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food in a robe.”

Meghan, now 43, joked back, “Can I be back in my cocoon?”

Archie’s debut echoed a longstanding royal tradition, but Meghan and Prince Harry opted for a more private setting at St. George’s Hall. This was a notable departure from the typical hospital photo op.

The pair, who left royal duties in 2020, now live in California with Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Meghan and Wolfe Herd, who bonded over shared struggles with postpartum preeclampsia, also reflected on the hidden toll of new motherhood.

“It’s so rare and so scary,” Meghan said. “You're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares.” Wolfe Herd added, “I mean life or death, truly.”