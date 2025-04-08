'A Minecraft Movie' causes chaos amid UK screenings

Jason Momoa’s new film A Minecraft Movie has created a massive chaos among the cinegoers.

The box office hit film is an adaptation of the popular video game, which has experienced the biggest opening weekend after Deadpool & Wolverine.

The audience seem to have enjoyed every bit of the new flick a lot that they created a chaos during the screenings in the UK, forcing the police to intrude and deescalate the situation.

There is a particular scene in Minecraft Movie on 'Chicken Jockey' which left the viewers into laughing fits. The movie screening consisted of loud cheering and shouting by the fans, who eventually started throwing popcorns at the screen.

According to the reports of BBC News, a sign has been installed at the branch of Cineworld in Witney, Oxfordshire as a warning.

The sign reads. “Any form of anti-social behaviour, especially anything that may disturb other guests such as loud screaming, clapping and shouting will not be tolerated.”

“Anyone who is found to be acting in this manner will be removed from the screening and not entitled to a refund.”

One of the spokespersons at the Cineworld has also released a statement clarifying the policy.

According to him, the chain has initiated this policy to make sure everyone has a blast.

“For fans wanting to whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure, we have created special Chicken Jockey 4DX screenings at Cineworld cinemas nationwide.”

Directed by Jared Hess, the action-adventure film also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jack Black.