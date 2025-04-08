Bella Ramsey works hard for role in 'The Last of Us' season two

Bella Ramsey, actress who is best known for playing Ellie in The Last of Us, took her preparation for season two seriously.

The actress recently revealed that she spent two full months training for the highly anticipated next chapter of the hit show, making sure she was physically and mentally ready for the intense demands of her role.

As she appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Bella said: "I trained for, like, two months for [season two]."

When asked about the kind of training she underwent, the actress shared Jimmy: "Brazilian jiu-jitsu, combat, boxing ... I could take you down?"

Season two of the show is especially emotional, and Bella revealed that the script brought her to tears. However, she also admitted to enjoying the "dark and intense" scenes, saying they were some of her favorites to film.

Bella said: "I actually cried reading one of the scripts this season. I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I did."

"I'm excited, though, for those scenes - those are the ones that I'm thrilled about. Whenever there's something dark and intense, I'm into it."

In contrast, Bella Ramsey admitted that they hardly ever cry in their "everyday life."