‘Adolescence’ climbs up popularity ladder on Netflix

Netflix’s teen drama sensation Adolescence is riding a rocket—and it hasn’t even hit full speed yet.

The limited series from the U.K. just jumped to fourth place on Netflix’s list of most popular English-language shows of all time, clocking in at an eye-popping 114 million views in just 24 days.

That’s right—less than a month, and it's already elbowing its way past Bridgerton Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 3, as per Variety.

Currently, Adolescence is only trailing behind three mega-hits, Wednesday Season 1 (which sits like a queen at the top with 252.1 million views), Stranger Things Season 4 (140.7 million), and Dahmer: Monster (115.6 million).

But with Netflix’s all-time chart based on 91 days of viewing data, Adolescence still has over two months to shake things up—and possibly climb even higher.

In the most recent viewing window from May 31 to April 6, Adolescence pulled in another 17.8 million views, securing its spot as the No. 1 TV title of the week—for the fourth week in a row. Talk about staying power.

Trailing behind in second place is true crime newcomer Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, which drew 12 million views in its debut week.

Right behind it, other series made their mark, Pulse pulled in 6.5 million views, and video-game adaptation Devil May Cry drew 5.3 million—both within four days of release.

Further down the chart, The Residence continues to hang in strong at fifth place in its third week with 4.6 million views.

The charming reality series Love on the Spectrum returned for Season 3 and snagged 3.5 million views in just five days.

Million Dollar Secret followed with 3 million views in its second week, keeping its mystery vibes alive and well.

With Adolescence gaining momentum like a caffeine-fueled teen rebellion, it’s safe to say this series isn’t just a hit—it’s becoming a Netflix legend in record time.