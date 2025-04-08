'A Goofy Movie' director reflects on movie's impact on younger generation

A Goofy Movie director Kevin Lima is opening up about how much the film meant to the black community in America, hoping that it continues to inspires future generations.

In a new documentary on Disney+, Not Just a Goof, the filmmaker said he was "quite shocked when I had discovered that the African American community had embraced this movie. Looking back at it, it lives in its DNA."

Lima shared how he took inspiration from Jungle Book for A Goofy Movie.

"I certainly would not be sitting here where I am today if I had not seen The Jungle Book when I was 5 years old," he said. "And I think that expression and inspiring expression in kids and adults, it is incredibly important in our society."

He added, "I can only hope that someone sees A Goofy Movie and is inspired to be a filmmaker or an artist that [the film] does for someone now what The Jungle Book did for me when I was five."

Although A Goofy Movie was a flop when it was released in 1995, with grossing over just $37.6 million against its $18 million in production costs, yet thirty years later, the film the enjoys the reputation it got from its devoted fans.