Tuesday April 08, 2025
Entertainment

'A Goofy Movie' director reflects on movie's impact on younger generation

Director Kevin Lima reveals how 'Jungle Book' inspired him to make 'A Goofy Movie'

By Hollywood Desk
April 08, 2025
A Goofy Movie director Kevin Lima is opening up about how much the film meant to the black community in America, hoping that it continues to inspires future generations.

In a new documentary on Disney+, Not Just a Goof, the filmmaker said he was "quite shocked when I had discovered that the African American community had embraced this movie. Looking back at it, it lives in its DNA."

Lima shared how he took inspiration from Jungle Book for A Goofy Movie.

"I certainly would not be sitting here where I am today if I had not seen The Jungle Book when I was 5 years old," he said. "And I think that expression and inspiring expression in kids and adults, it is incredibly important in our society."

He added, "I can only hope that someone sees A Goofy Movie and is inspired to be a filmmaker or an artist that [the film] does for someone now what The Jungle Book did for me when I was five."

Although A Goofy Movie was a flop when it was released in 1995, with grossing over just $37.6 million against its $18 million in production costs, yet thirty years later, the film the enjoys the reputation it got from its devoted fans.