Princess Beatrice steps in for Kate Middleton at big event

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has ended royal hiatus as she seemingly stepped in for Princess Kate at Wimbledon with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal family are known for their deep links to Wimbledon and the Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016. No senior working royals have attended the tournament so far this year.



However, Beatrice has seemingly paid a tribute to Princess Kate with her presence at her favourite event.

Carole and Michael Middleton, Princess Kate's parents attended Day Four of Wimbledon last Thursday. On day nine of the tournament, Princess Beatrice was seen enjoying the game alongside her husband Edoardo.



It remains to be seen whether the Princess of Wales will present the singles trophies to the winners over the weekend. Kensington Palace and Wimbledon have also not confirmed whether the cancer-stricken Catherine will step out in the coming days.

Princess Kate has only made one public appearance this year, which came last month at Trooping the Colour. She was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has stepped back from royal duties for the foreseeable future.

However, the Palace did indicate that Kate was planning to undertake two or three engagements this summer.

As Wimbledon is a competition close to her heart, the Princess of Wales may choose the tennis tournament as her next public appearance.

Last year, Kate was joined by Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch the men's singles final.

King Charles' niece Beatrice was seen chatting with Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry in Wimbledon's Royal Box.

The couple took their seats in the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch Italy's Jannik Sinner play Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles quarterfinal.



Princess Eugenie's younger sister Beatrice dazzled in a floral print outfit. The dress code for the Royal Box requires "smart" outfits, with men required to wear suits and ties. While, Edo looked fashionable in a brown suit paired with a blue shirt and red tie for the outing.

The couple were surrounded by familiar faces in the prestigious seats and were seen turning around to chat with English comedian Michael McIntyre, English actor, Stephen Fry and Girls star Lena Dunham.



It remains to be seen if Kate will attend Wimbledon this year as she's undergoing chemotherapy 42. The Princess traditionally awards prizes to the winning athletes.

