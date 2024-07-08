Brad Pitt pushes pedal to metal in ‘F1’ official teaser

The Formula 1 race drama, F1, featuring Brad Pitt, will hi the the theaters in nest summer

Brad Pitt took the fast lane in the first-ever look at the upcoming film, F1.



The 60-year-old actor held the steer firmly in the teaser, which dropped on Sunday, July 7.

It features Pitt as a former race car driver who is trying to make a professional comeback as a member of the fictional Formula 1 team APXGP.

In addition to the Fight Club star, the film stars Damson Idris, who plays a teammate to accompany Pitt’s character on his complex journey to the top.

The duo is joined by Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Samson Kayo and Sarah Niles.

"We need to build our car for combat," Pitt’s character says at the onset of the teaser.

"How am I supposed to make that safe?" Condon’s character asks dumbfoundedly.

To which Pitt’s character gives an epic reply, saying, "Who said anything about safety?"

The Formula 1 racing drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will speed to the cinema screens next summer.

Notably, the upcoming film was shot during the actual Grand Prix weekends, the real-life stars of the sport were present.