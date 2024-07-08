Emma Roberts shares why Madame Web flopped at the box office

Emma Roberts explains why Madame Web flopped at the box office

Emma Roberts has recently shared why Madame Web flopped at the box office.



In a new interview with Variety, Emma, who played Mary Parker in the movie, said, “Things work; things don’t work.”

“Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they’re going to work or they’re not. And the truth is, you can’t,” remarked the Wild Child actress.

Emma told the outlet, “Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you’re like, ‘This did well?’”

“There is no secret,” continued the 33-year-old.

Emma added, “It’s about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer.”

Madame Web, which hit theaters in February, was overshadowed by poor reviews, including an 11% rating and a 57% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emma explained she’s “not intimidated by failure or by people having negative thoughts about something,” she’s done as an actor.

“I personally really loved ‘Madame Web.’ I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great,” she remarked.

Emma told the outlet, “The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie.”

“If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different,” she continued.

Emma added, “And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now.”