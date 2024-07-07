Ciara is ‘grateful’ to mark 8 years of marriage with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is a stepfather to Ciara's 10-year-old son Future Zahir

Ciara felt deeply loved on her eighth wedding anniversary as her husband Russell Wilson described her as "the most incredible gift."

On Saturday, July 6, the Denver Broncos quarterback penned a heartwarming note celebrating their milestone anniversary.

"Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara!" Wilson began. "Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer."

"God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you!" Wilson, 35, continued. "I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more."

"I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back!" he concluded the endearing caption with a red heart emoji, accompanied by a video montage.

The pictures and clips featured the Like a Boy songstress and him with their kids, including videos of the couple from their red-carpet appearances, home reels, and snippets from their 2016 wedding.



In the comments section, Ciara, 38, poured out her love for her husband of eight years.

"I love you so much, baby! I’m so grateful to be doing life with you! [red heart emoji]," she wrote.

The loving couple are parents to four children, all of whom made cameos in Wilson’s video compilation.

Together, they have seven-year-old Sienna, four-year-old Win, and six-month-old Amora. Wilson is also a stepfather to ten-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara welcomed during her previous relationship with rapper Future.