Taylor Swift expecting a new addition to her family?

Taylor Swift might be expecting a new family addition with a recent development

Taylor Swift's family may be getting a little bigger as sources close to the star revealed in a recent interview.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce recently admitted that the couple is open to expanding their family.

Speaking to The Strategist, Kylie, who is a mother to three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, said that they still have some clothes packed up, in case there's a new addition.

She said: "We're rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs... The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment."

In addition, Kylie also offered insight into Travis' "amazing" relationship with the Antihero hitmaker.

During an interview on the Today show, the mother-of-three said: "Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing."

She also heaped praise on Swift for encouraging young girls to take an interest in sport.