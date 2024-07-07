Olivia Culpo tired of justifying her wedding dress choice

Olivia Culpo has faced criticism once again for her wedding choices, this time for her makeup look and wedding dress.



Social media influencer Jessica Weslie Arena aimed at Culpo, accusing her of perpetuating "pick-me vibes" after reading an interview with Vogue where Culpo discussed her beauty choices for her special day.

Culpo shared that she chose a natural look for her wedding, foregoing mascara, lip liner, and eyebrow makeup to achieve a soft and harmonious appearance under her veil.

However, Jessica Weslie Arena expressed her disapproval of Culpo's minimalist approach, suggesting that Vogue should have commented on the unusual absence of these beauty staples, which she found unsettling.

In response to the criticism, Culpo defended herself in the comments section: "It was an interview... they asked me what my makeup was........."

The model has faced criticism for her wedding choices, with her husband Christian McCaffrey coming to her defence.

Previously, a fashion influencer, Kennedy Bingham, a bridal creator for four years, disapproved of Culpo's Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved ballgown, describing it as "modest".

McCaffrey responded to Bingham's commentary, saying: "What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

He slammed Bingham's negative post, standing up for his wife's choices.