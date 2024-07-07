Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman catch Euros 2024 action together

The Deadpool heroes reunite for Euros 2024 Quarter-Finals Showdown.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, known for their roles in Deadpool and Wolverine reunited to attend the Euros 2024 quarter-finals match between Netherlands and Turkey on Saturday.



Both took a break from their promotional activities to enjoy the game in Berlin.

Ryan sported a black patterned short-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, complemented by blue jeans and brown shoes.

Meanwhile, Hugh opted for a fitted navy long-sleeved top paired with matching jeans and black trainers featuring white soles.

Beyond their film careers, Reynolds has a notable interest in football, serving as co-owner of Wrexham FC in Wales, a team competing in League Two, the fourth-tier football league in the UK.

Long-time friends, known for their playful rivalry, first began bantering over a decade ago during Ryan's marriage to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

Hugh described their relationship to the Daily Beast in 2020, jokingly stating, "It's gone back so long now... God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!"

Their friendly competition dates back to their time filming Wolverine, where Grant, close friends with Scarlett, teased Ryan upon his arrival.

Hugh, who portrayed Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men, continued their jesting as Ryan's Deadpool character emerged as a rival to Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Despite Hugh's initial departure from the role after Logan in 2017, a film featuring Wolverine in a different timeline is in production.

The trailer for the new film hints at their rivalry, showing the pair in a tense stand-off before reluctantly joining forces in a comedic twist.