Peter Phillips gives strong message following mother Princess Anne's incident

The Princess Royal is now resting at Gatcombe Park

Peter Phillips is the eldest child of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, has been seen in public for the first time since his mother was hospitalized last month with concussion.



Phillips 46 was photographed in high spirits as he arrived for practice three of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

Silverstone Circuit, known as the home of the British Grand Prix since it first hosted the event in 1948, was the venue where Phillips was spotted.

This outing marked his first public appearance since his mother's hospitalization due to minor injuries five months ago.

In June, Buckingham Palace released the following rare statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

According to reports, Phillips and his younger sister Zara Tindall have been keeping a lower profile than usual while caring for Princess Anne on her Gatcombe Park estate.

The siblings, who are both incredibly sporty, have been unusually absent at Wimbledon this week.

Phillips and Zara both live on the Princess Royal's Gloucestershire estate, and were both present at Gatcombe Park on the night of the accident.

Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, frequently visited the princess during her stay at Southmead Hospital.

Zara, 43, was also photographed visiting Princess Anne at the hospital in Bristol, but has not made any public appearances since her mother was discharged.



